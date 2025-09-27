From de-occupation to renewal: Azerbaijan’s path to peace and prosperity

27 September 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Five years ago today, the Second Garabagh War began—a conflict that would shape the course of Azerbaijan’s modern history. What started as a military confrontation evolved into a profound demonstration of diplomatic and strategic capability.

The war led to the deoccupation of Azerbaijani territories, the end of an ethnic Armenian separatist regime in those areas, and the reincorporation of these lands into the Azerbaijan Republic. Coupled with the precise September 2023 special operation, which ended the occupation without civilian casualties, Azerbaijan achieved what many consider its greatest military and diplomatic victory in decades.

The Patriotic War was not only a military campaign but also a manifestation of Azerbaijan’s unity, resilience, and determination to restore its territorial integrity. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces crushed the enemy using modern military tactics and technologies. The unity of the people, symbolized by the slogan "He died, he returned, he did not return!", became the backbone of this victory.

Speaking to Azernews, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza emphasized the scale and significance of this success:

“The Second Garabagh War, which began five years ago today, probably marks the greatest diplomatic and military achievement in Azerbaijan's history. It has resulted in the deoccupation of Azerbaijani lands and their reincorporation into the Azerbaijan Republic and coupled with the September 2023 special operation, which was precise and resulted in not only in no civilian deaths, but not even civilian injuries, ended the occupation of any Azerbaijani territory, any end of a separatist regime, ethnic Armenian regime, on Azerbaijani's territory. So this would be for any country, the recovery of its territories and full control over them, a tremendous achievement.”

Bryza highlighted the ambitious plans that have followed this military success, notably the “Great Return” initiative led by the Government of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev:

“The Government of Azerbaijan and President Aliyev have outlined an ambitious plan, the Great Return, for the return of Azerbaijani people to their previous homes, to their villages and towns and cities in what was called Garabagh and then the seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan, as well as providing the conditions for people who hadn't lived there to come to those territories and build businesses and families and lives and create a whole new future for all of Azerbaijan. And that's fantastic.”

Bryza also underscored the strategic potential of the new regional corridor connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Garabagh across Armenian territory:

“As is outlined in the ninth point of the November 10, 2020 ceasefire trilateral statement, there will be a corridor connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Garabagh across Armenian territory. And that corridor, whether we call it the Zangazur Corridor or now the Trump Road for International Peace and Prosperity, provides a mechanism to attract investment, to create jobs, therefore, and wealth, and to connect and even integrate the countries along its route into a regional economy. And those countries, of course, begin with Azerbaijan and Armenia, but include Türkiye and can include, I mean, Georgia in an extended way… And of course, can include the countries on the other side of the Caspian Sea… Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and beyond, Kyrgyzstan.”

He emphasized the promising role of international investment and cooperation in cementing regional stability:

“Now, as we see from the August Washington agreements, U.S. President Trump foresees the United States re-engaging in a profound way, like we did when I was involved in the late Bill Clinton administration and in the George W. Bush administration, when we were actively pursuing major infrastructure investments in oil and gas, trying to help the countries and companies work out the legal frameworks to enable what became the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the oil and the South Caucasus gas pipelines… So there is great promise for a new round of this sort of large-scale investments, this time involving, again, the United States, politically and now financially, to bring together and reintegrate the economies of the region.”

Bryza also outlined the critical need for a finalized peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

“However, to get there, there needs to be a peace treaty. The peace treaty's text is finalized, as we know. It was finalized in March. The text was initialed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in the presence of President Trump. But for those treaties to be finalized and signed by the national leaders, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan understandably insists that the constitution of Armenia be amended to make absolutely clear and unambiguous that Armenia has no territorial designs on Azerbaijan… To pass the amendment needs a supermajority in the Armenian parliament and then needs to be approved by a national referendum. And there are many, many Armenians who are not in favor of amending their constitution under duress. And I think Russia will encourage the disagreement and the hostility in Armenia to signing of this peace treaty that opens the way for the new corridor in which the United States will play a role.”

Reflecting on the bravery of Azerbaijani forces and the strategic leadership of President Aliyev, Bryza added:

“Those amazing Azerbaijani soldiers, who together with strategic advice from Türkiye and from Pakistan and others, were able to win a lightning victory, and then relying on unbelievable courage and strength, physical strength and clever tactics, were able to recapture Shusha in November of 2020, and thereby effectively ending the military phase of the war. These are eternal heroes who will go down in Azerbaijani history as among the greatest. And finally, I would commend, for whatever that's worth, President Ilham Aliyev for stopping Azerbaijan's offensive, military offensive, once Azerbaijan recaptured Shusha… by not continuing the military operation into Khankendi, President Aliyev was able to save many thousands of human lives and military lives. So congratulations to Azerbaijan. And congratulations to the whole region if there's a peace treaty.”

British political scientist Neil Watson echoed the sentiment, highlighting both the sacrifices and the historic significance of the victory:

“This is the saddest, yet most victorious day in the history of Azerbaijan. The sacrifices of around 3000 brave servicemen must never be forgotten and their souls will rest in the eternal memory of all Azerbaijanis and those who believe in international law and territorial integrity. But this day also marked the turning point; the moment when President Aliyev, as Commander-in-Chief, decided the time was right to end the illegal Armenian aggression and occupation to steer his country quickly and efficiently to victory, using the latest armaments and with the support of Türkiye and Israel. Now we are on the brink of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the prospect of a homogenous and integrated South Caucasus, where Russian dominance is negligible, being a reality. The future is indeed brighter than ever before for Azerbaijan and all countries of the now completely independent South Caucasus.”