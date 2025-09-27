Memorial Day – honoring Azerbaijan’s Martyrs and Victory

27 September 2025 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS

September 27, 2020, remains one of the most important milestones in the history of Azerbaijan’s national heroism. On that day, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan launched responsive measures against another large-scale military provocation from Armenia, marking the birth of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Armenia took advantage of regional instability and launched military aggression against Azerbaijan. By 1993, Armenia had occupied not only the Garabagh region but also seven adjacent districts. More than 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory remained under occupation for nearly three decades, while four UN Security Council resolutions demanding Armenia’s withdrawal went ignored. During this time, Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing, committed massacres, and pursued illegal settlement policies in Garabagh.

Despite the long ceasefire established in 1994, Armenian provocations never ceased. Years of patience and diplomatic efforts by Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict peacefully reached their limit when Armenia intensified attacks in July and September 2020, directly targeting Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. This left no alternative but to launch a decisive counter-offensive on September 27.

The Patriotic War was not only a military campaign but also a manifestation of Azerbaijan’s unity, resilience, and determination to restore its territorial integrity. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces crushed the enemy using modern military tactics and technologies. The unity of the people, symbolized by the slogan “He died, he returned, he did not return!”, became the backbone of this victory.

While Azerbaijani soldiers advanced on the battlefield, Armenia resorted to war crimes, deliberately shelling civilian areas far beyond the front line. Cities such as Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, and Tartar came under heavy missile and artillery fire, resulting in the deaths of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women. More than 450 civilians were injured, and thousands of homes, schools, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Armenia even used banned white phosphorus munitions against forests and populated areas, violating international law and the Geneva Conventions.

Despite these brutalities, the Azerbaijani Army, through the “Iron Fist” operation, liberated its occupied lands in just 44 days. On November 10, 2020, Armenia signed the act of capitulation, and Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in accordance with international law.

The Patriotic War reshaped the modern history of Azerbaijan. It was not only a military victory but also a political, diplomatic, and moral triumph. President Ilham Aliyev conveyed Azerbaijan’s just position to the world from platforms such as the UN General Assembly and the Non-Aligned Movement, exposing Armenia’s aggression and calling for respect for justice and international law.

Following the Victory, Azerbaijan launched unprecedented reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur. New airports, roads, railways, “smart villages” and “smart cities” projects, and the declaration of the region as a green energy zone reflect Azerbaijan’s vision for sustainable development and prosperity. These projects are transforming the liberated lands into one of the most attractive economic and investment hubs in the South Caucasus.

The cost of the Victory was high. Azerbaijan lost 2,908 servicemen, with six soldiers still missing. Their sacrifice, alongside the resilience of civilians who endured Armenian terror, is forever remembered.

By decree of the President of Azerbaijan, September 27 was declared Memorial Day. On this day, the nation bows with deep respect to the martyrs who gave their lives for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Their heroism is a lesson in patriotism, statehood, and unity for future generations. The Patriotic War stands as a turning point in Azerbaijan’s modern history, a testimony to the strength of its statehood, the will of its people, and the decisive leadership that secured Victory and a brighter future for the nation.

Right after the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan proposed five basic principles rooted in international law and tabled the proposal for a Peace Treaty. Azerbaijan then initiated a negotiation process on its draft text, which lasted from October 2022 to summer 2025. Despite several attempts to derail the process, the negotiations produced positive results, as they were conducted on a strict bilateral basis, free from any kind of external interference.

Now, today, a fantastic opportunity has arisen in the region between the nations of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On August 8 this year, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington, in the White House, in the presence of the leaders of the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, initialed the text of the peace agreement. The same day, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia signed the Joint Declaration. President of the United States Donald Trump also signed it as a witness. Moreover, Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly appealed for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures, as an obsolete mechanism no longer relevant to the peace process. Accordingly, on 1 September, the OSCE adopted a decision to permanently close these structures.

This demonstrates that Azerbaijan's decisive policy and historic messages on international platforms were a turning point in its modern history, showcasing the strength of our state and the will of our people to the world.

We commemorate with deep respect and esteem the memory of all our Martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 27, which is celebrated as the Commemoration Day in our country by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.