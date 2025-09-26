26 September 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani PM Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were given red carpet reception and spectacular welcome to Washington DC before their meeting President Trump. US independent media reported the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and President Donald Trump on September 26, 2025, marks a surprising diplomatic event, highlighting a potential reevaluation of U.S.-Pakistan relations and credit goes to Pakistan Army and its chief Syed Asim Munir whose promotion to Field Marshal on May 20, 2025 was also a historic event as was Indian dust licking defeat by the hand of Pakistan Army in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Azernews reports via DND News.

Pakistan’s balancing moves and strategic efforts potentially explaining the high-profile White House meeting despite historical tensions documented in Pakistan-U.S. relations.

Prime Minister Office released following statement:

PMO Press Release

Prime Minister and Field Marshal’s meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the Oval Office, White House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Donald J. Trump, at the White House this afternoon. He was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Army Staff. During their warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his deep admiration for President Trump, describing him as a “man of peace” who was engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe. He appreciated President Trump’s bold, courageous and decisive leadership that had facilitated the ceasefire between Pakistan and India thereby helping to avert a major catastrophe in South Asia.

While discussing the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister lauded President Trump’s efforts to bring about an immediate end to the war in Gaza, especially his initiative to invite key leaders of the Muslim world in New York, earlier this week, for a comprehensive exchange of views for restoration of peace in the Middle East, in particular Gaza and the West Bank.

The Prime Minister also thanked President Trump for the tariff arrangement that was concluded between Pakistan and the United States earlier this year. While fondly recalling the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under President Trump’s leadership, the Pakistan-U.S. partnership would be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both countries. In this regard, the Prime Minister invited the U.S. Companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, I.T., mines and minerals and energy sectors.

The two leaders also discussed regional security including counter-terrorism cooperation. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his public endorsement of Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism and stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in security and intelligence.

The Prime Minister also extended a warm and cordial invitation to President Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his convenience.