Turkish Airlines plans to modernize its entire fleet by 2035

26 September 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish Airlines (THY) plans to modernize its fleet with a completely new generation of aircraft by 2035, Azernews reports.

According to the report, the airline’s board of directors has approved the purchase of 75 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliners, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034.

The statement also highlights the completion of negotiations with Boeing for the acquisition of 150 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 MAX aircraft. The confirmation of these orders was made possible following successful talks with the engine manufacturer, CFM International.

This ambitious fleet renewal aligns with Turkish Airlines' strategy to expand its long-haul and regional routes while significantly improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions — a crucial move in the aviation industry’s shift towards sustainability.