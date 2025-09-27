President Ilham Aliyev honors memory of Second Garabagh War martyrs with minute of silence on Remembrance Day

27 September 2025 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

On September 27, on the occasion of Remembrance Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev honored the memory of the martyrs of the Second Garabagh War with a minute of silence at the Ganja Memorial Complex at 12:00, Azernews reports.

