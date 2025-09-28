Azerbaijan's path to Victory: Chronicle of September 28

28 September 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation in response to large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces along the front line.

This historic Patriotic War culminated in a remarkable victory that ended three decades of occupation. The successful campaign, led by the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, became a proud and unforgettable chapter in Azerbaijan's history.

Azernews presents the daily chronology of the 44-day Patriotic War, highlighting each day as a chapter in a heroic saga, including the events of September 28.

On the second day of the 2020 Patriotic War, significant developments unfolded both on the battlefield and in the diplomatic sphere.

A videoconference took place between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, President Aliyev provided detailed information about Armenia's military provocations. He stated that on September 27, Armenian armed forces had heavily shelled both Azerbaijani military positions and civilian settlements along the contact line using artillery. As a result, there were casualties among both civilians and military personnel. In response, Azerbaijan launched successful counteroffensive operations, carried out in self-defense.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that, by the end of the day, intelligence data confirmed the destruction of three Armenian ammunition depots, numerous military vehicles, and the elimination of more than 550 enemy personnel.

Azerbaijani Forces also managed to liberate strategically important heights around the village of Talish, further strengthening their positions on the front.

However, Armenia's attacks on civilian areas continued. Artillery shelling by Armenian armed formations targeted the vicinity of the Tartar District Court, killing one civilian and injuring three others.

The General Prosecutor's Office also confirmed that a residential building in Tartar, constructed for people with disabilities and internally displaced persons, was struck by enemy shelling. This attack resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to two others.

These incidents highlighted the continuing aggression by Armenia and underscored the human cost of the conflict, as Azerbaijan pressed forward to restore its territorial integrity.