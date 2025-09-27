Chilean senate delegation visits Shusha and Khankendi on Remembrance Day [PHOTOS]

27 September 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the Senate of the National Congress of the Republic of Chile visited Shusha and Khankendi on September 27 as part of its official trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the senators observed a minute of silence in Khankendi at 12:00 in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

In Shusha, the delegation was welcomed at City Square by employees of the Shusha City State Reserve Department. The guests were briefed on the destruction of the statues of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli during the years of occupation.

The Chilean senators also visited the Yukhari Govhar Aga Mosque, the Shusha Fortress walls, the Isa Spring, and climbed the Jidir Plain. At the Jidir Plain, they were informed about its historical significance and the heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers during the 44-day Patriotic War that led to the liberation of Shusha. It was emphasized that the site has once again become a venue for major cultural events.

Following their visit to Shusha, the delegation continued to Khankendi, where they were met by representatives of the Khankendi City Restoration-Construction-Administration Service. The senators toured Victory Square and viewed the large-scale reconstruction works being carried out in the city.

It was noted that life is steadily returning to the liberated territories, with the resettlement of former internally displaced persons already underway. To date, more than 50,000 Azerbaijanis have returned to their restored homelands.

The delegation also met with mothers of martyrs and later gave interviews to media representatives covering the visit.