CIS Games: Competitions in three sports to kick off

28 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On September 28, four sports competitions will be held as part of the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The final stage of the individual table tennis competitions will take place at the Gabala Olympic Complex. The matches will begin at 10:00.

Among the Azerbaijani representatives, Onur Guluzade and Adil Ahmadzade will compete for the title in the men's category, while Marziya Nurmetova will fight for victory in the women's category.

September 28 will also mark the start of competitions in three other sports. Trap shooting will be held at the Gabala Shooting Club, swimming at the Ganja Sports Palace, and chovqan (traditional equestrian sport) at the Sheki City Stadium.

The trap shooting competitions will include mixed team, women's, and men's individual events, while the swimming events will cover freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and medley programs.

Azerbaijan's national chovqan team will face Kyrgyzstan in Group A. In Group B, Uzbekistan will play against Kazakhstan.

Following the competitions, the official opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at the Ganja City Stadium, starting at 19:00.

The 3rd CIS Games, featuring a total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.