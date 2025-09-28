Ganja City Stadium welcomes 3rd CIS Games with grand opening [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has taken center stage in the world of sports as it hosts the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, from 28 September to 8 October 2025, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event, which brings together athletes from across the region, is being held in seven cities across Azerbaijan, with Ganja playing the leading role as the designated "sports capital" of the Commonwealth for 2025.

Ganja City Stadium welcomes third CIS Game

The opening ceremony will take place at Ganja City Stadium on September 28, at 19:00 local time.

The stadium has undergone renovations to meet international standards and is equipped with advanced lighting, medical rooms, press facilities, and fan accommodations.

The ceremony will feature performances celebrating Azerbaijani culture and unity across the region. Representing the host nation, Asiman Gurbanli (karate) and Zemfira Hasanzade (taekwondo) have been chosen as the national flag bearers.

Other cities involved in CIS Games include Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankandi, each prepared with tailored sports facilities and infrastructure.

The mascots for the 2025 III CIS Games in Azerbaijan are Babir and Leyla, two lively and welcoming Caucasian leopards that embody the nation's natural beauty, resilience, and warm hospitality.

Named after a rare leopard species indigenous to the Caucasus, they symbolize both the region's rich biodiversity and the vibrant, unifying spirit of the Games.

CIS Games 2025: Athlete delegations confirmed across thirteen nations

Around 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are competing in 23 sports disciplines, ranging from swimming and judo to team sports like football and volleyball.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded, making this one of the most extensive CIS Games yet.

Azerbaijan is fielding a strong delegation of 340 athletes for the tournament. Russia follows with 262 participants, while Uzbekistan has 254, and Belarus is represented by 240 athletes. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are sending 147 and 144 athletes respectively, with Kyrgyzstan close behind at 126.

Turkmenistan is represented by 48 athletes, Turkiye by 38, Cuba by 11, Kuwait by 6, while both Pakistan and Oman have each sent 4 athletes to the Games.

Azerbaijan starts strong with medals in swimming and table tennis

On September 28, 2025, Azerbaijan claimed bronze medals in trap shooting and swimming.

Moreover, Azerbaijan'​s chovqan team kicks off 3rd CIS Games with victory.

Recall that Azerbaijan secured a total of 60 medals at the inaugural CIS Games in 2021, including 15 gold, 16 silver, and 29 bronze. At the second edition in 2023, the country slightly improved its overall count, winning 62 medals: 10 gold, 17 silver, and 35 bronze.

With competitions unfolding across seven cities, the CIS Games in Azerbaijan promise days filled with excitement, determination, and celebration.

Note: All photos courtesy of the official CIS Games 2025 Facebook.