Azernews.Az

Monday September 29 2025

Azerbaijan’s banks post net profit of 774 mln manats in eight months

29 September 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s banks post net profit of 774 mln manats in eight months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijani banks generated a net profit of 774 million manat over the first eight months of the year. In January–August, the operating profit of the banking sector reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more