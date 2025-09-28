Cloudy weather expected in Azerbaijan

28 September 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorology Service has reported the expected weather conditions for September 29 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, skies will be partly cloudy, with variable cloud cover but generally dry conditions. A northwest wind will shift to northeast in the morning. Temperatures overnight are expected to range between 14–17 °C, while daytime highs will reach 19–23 °C. Atmospheric pressure is expected to fall from 765 mmHg to 761 mmHg, and relative humidity will be 70–80 percent at night, dropping to 60–65 percent during the daytime.

Across the regions, weather will largely remain dry, though light drizzle is possible in some eastern districts during the day. Fog may briefly occur in places, with easterly winds prevailing. Nighttime temperatures will hover between 12–16 °C, while daytime highs may reach 19–24 °C. In the mountains, overnight lows of 2–6 °C and daytime highs of 10–15 °C are expected.

In Nakhchivan, Culfa, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur, conditions will remain mostly dry with occasional fog. Daytime temperatures are forecast at 23–28 °C, with nights between 10–15 °C.

In Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Agdam, as well as in the Dashkasan–Gadabay and Goygol districts, skies will be mostly clear, though fog may form in some areas. Temperatures overnight will be 4–9 °C, and daytime highs 13–18 °C, reaching 21 °C in some places.

In Eastern Zangazur regions (Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, Zangilan), weather is expected to remain dry with a chance of brief drizzle overnight. Temperature ranges will be 5–10 °C at night and 13–18 °C during the daytime.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Tartar, Shamkir, Tovuz, and Naftalan, weather will be mainly dry, with possible light drizzle in some daytime hours. Fog may appear occasionally, and daytime highs will reach 19–24 °C, with overnight lows of 10–15 °C.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, and corridor districts including Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, and Gusar, mostly dry conditions are expected. However, intermittent showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in some eastern areas. Nighttime lows are forecast from 9–14 °C, and daytime highs from 18–23 °C. In the mountains, it may be 2–6 °C at night and 8–13 °C during the daytime.

In Yevlakh, Aghdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Mingachevir, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Goychay, Ujar, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Zardab, Salyan, and Neftchala, the forecast is dry, with possible fog. Temperatures overnight will be 12–16 °C and rise to 19–24 °C by daytime.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara, Bilasuvar, and Jalilabad, conditions will largely stay dry, though evening or nighttime rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. Fog may appear locally. Nighttime lows are expected at 12–15 °C, and daytime highs of 17–22 °C.

In the mountainous zones, temperatures will dip to 7–9 °C at night and rise to 12–15 °C during the daytime.