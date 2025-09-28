England crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions after emphatic win over Canada

28 September 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

England have been crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions for the third time after crushing Canada 33-13, Azernews reports citing Sky News.

Two tries by Alex Matthews, plus one each from Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward sealed it for the Red Roses.

England, ranked as the world number one going into the match, were ahead by 13 points by the end of the first half - as they played in front of a record-breaking home crowd of 81,885 at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, west London.

Canada mounted a spirited effort in the second half, but a decent spell of pressure was cut off when Matthews scored her second try of the afternoon.

A conversion took the Red Roses to 33 points, giving them a comfortable 20 point lead over the Maple Leafs.

The win marks the first time England have won the Women's Rugby World Cup in 11 years, after losing finals in 2017 and 2022