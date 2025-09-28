Free medical-social campaign held in Baku [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

A free medical-social campaign dedicated to September 27, Remembrance Day was organized for the families of martyrs and war veterans, as well as local residents, at the Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and the Medical Service Department of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.

At the official opening ceremony, several officials and medical professionals were present, including Jeyhun Mammadov, head of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee and Honored Doctor of Azerbaijan; Ismayil Afandiyev, Deputy Head of the Department; Bakhtiyar Musayev, Head and Chief Physician of the Central Customs Hospital; and Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher Reserve Department, along with doctors and healthcare workers.

In his speech, Jeyhun Mammadov, a Major General of the Medical Service, emphasized that the treatment and rehabilitation of war veterans is a constant priority for the President of Azerbaijan. He stated that all relevant government resources are mobilized to this end. He noted that this medical campaign held on the eve of Remembrance Day by the specialized medical team of the Central Customs Hospital in the Gala Reserve aims to protect the health of veterans, their families, the families of martyrs, and local residents.

Bakhtiyar Musayev, Chief Physician of the Central Customs Hospital, underlined that such initiatives play a crucial role in the early detection of health issues and in providing preventive screenings.

Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher Reserve Department, expressed gratitude to the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee and the team of doctors for providing high-quality medical services. He emphasized that such campaigns are especially important in safeguarding the health of martyr and veteran families, as well as the local population.

As part of the campaign, over 500 medical examinations were conducted for 200 individuals by various specialists from the Central Customs Hospital. The services included cardiology, urology, endocrinology, radiology, neurology, ophthalmology, gynecology, general therapy, pediatrics, and surgical care. Individuals with identified health issues received ultrasound (USM), ECG, echocardiograms (EchoCG), X-rays, and other diagnostic tests. Medical advice and necessary prescriptions were provided.

The main goal of the campaign was to raise public awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the early diagnosis of diseases.

Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee regularly organizes similar free medical-social campaigns in various regions of Azerbaijan.

These initiatives not only serve to protect public health but also reflect the state's continued care and attention toward the families of martyrs and war veterans.