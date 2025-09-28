President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games commencing in Ganja [PHOTOS]
On September 28, the solemn opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games was held in Ganja.
Azernews reports that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the event.
The ceremony began with the raising of the tricolor flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the national anthem, followed by a ceremonial parade of athletes from the participating countries.
Azerbaijan’s flag was carried into the arena by karate fighter Asiman Gurbanli and taekwondo athlete Zemfira Hasanzade.
Speeches were delivered by Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games, and Nurlan Seitimov, Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Subsequently, a swearing-in ceremony for the athletes and their coaches took place.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev officially declared the 3rd CIS Games open.
The event continued with an artistic performance.
