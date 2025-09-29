Economic blueprint transforms Azerbaijan into investor magnet

29 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a world where economic growth is often measured in cautious increments, Azerbaijan stands out as a rare and extraordinary success story. Over the past 34 years, this young republic has increased its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by a staggering 167 times. That is not a typo. From the ashes of post-Soviet collapse, Azerbaijan has risen to become one of the fastest-growing economies on the planet, a feat unmatched by even the most celebrated development models of our time.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.