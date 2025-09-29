Azernews.Az

Monday September 29 2025

Economic blueprint transforms Azerbaijan into investor magnet

29 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Economic blueprint transforms Azerbaijan into investor magnet
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In a world where economic growth is often measured in cautious increments, Azerbaijan stands out as a rare and extraordinary success story. Over the past 34 years, this young republic has increased its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by a staggering 167 times. That is not a typo. From the ashes of post-Soviet collapse, Azerbaijan has risen to become one of the fastest-growing economies on the planet, a feat unmatched by even the most celebrated development models of our time.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more