Higher crude prices reinforce Azerbaijan’s position in global markets

29 September 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijani oil has edged higher this week, the country’s crude traded near the low-$70s, with a reported rise of about $1.33 (1.84%) to $73.76 per barrel in one session, as global markets balance fresh flows, OPEC+ decisions and renewed geopolitical risk. Understanding how those forces interact is essential to gauge the near-term outlook for Azeri Light and the country’s oil revenues. How recent market moves could affect Azerbaijani oil prices?

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!