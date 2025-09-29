Meeting held with para-badminton players ahead of European Championship [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF), Ramil Hajiyev, has met with the national team players and their family members ahead of the European Para-Badminton Championship, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation official wished the athletes success in the upcoming tournament.

The head coach of the team, Teymur Abbasov, provided information about the para-badminton players’ training process and stated that they will do their best to represent Azerbaijan successfully at the European Championship.

European Para-Badminton Championship will take place in Istanbul, Turkiye, from September 30 to October 10.

For the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented at the European Para-Badminton Championship with a large delegation.

The national team will participate in the continental championship with 10 athletes. Ibrahim Aliyev, Minabayim Rahmanzade, Nicat Allahverdiyev, Ayan Aliyeva, Zahra Salmanli, Narmin Isgandarova, Ali Maharramov, Fatima Muradova, Nigar Mehdiyeva, and Farid Mayilov will compete in various categories at the European Championship.