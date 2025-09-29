Baku Climate Action Week kicks off with high-level participation

29 September 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Climate Action Week has officially begun, gathering senior officials, diplomats, and climate experts to discuss the outcomes of COP29 and the global road to COP30, Azernews reports.

The opening session was attended by Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues; Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan; Fergus Auld, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE); along with other dignitaries and stakeholders.

The week-long event will focus on several key themes:

From COP29 to COP30: Showcasing Azerbaijan’s climate leadership and its role in shaping the international climate agenda.

Green Transition: Exploring pathways from COP29 to BCAW2025, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), investment platforms, transition strategies, and the development of green skills. Special attention will be given to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the transition process.

Notably, in 2024 Azerbaijan, in partnership with London-based organizations, successfully hosted the first edition of Baku Climate Action Week, laying the foundation for continued international cooperation in advancing climate action.