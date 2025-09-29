Azerbaijan increases imports of blue cheese, with Denmark as main supplier

29 September 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Blue cheese is among the dairy products imported by Azerbaijan, with recent statistics showing steady purchases from several European countries, Azernews reports. According to official data, in the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan imported a total of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!