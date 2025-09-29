Third CIS Games introduce four more sports

29 September 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On September 29, the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan will feature competitions in eight sports, including the addition of four new disciplines to the program, Azernews reports.

Sambo will be contested at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, boxing matches will take place in the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, and taekwondo will be held at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

Volleyball games are scheduled for the Ganja Sports Palace, where the Azerbaijani women's national team will face Tajikistan at 18:30.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports is being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.