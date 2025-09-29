Azerbaijan Dance Festival to inspire new ideas and unforgettable moments – Ilham Osmanov

29 September 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From October 30 to November 2, Baku will become the epicenter of global dance culture as the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 takes place in the Azerbaijani capital, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), led by its president, People's Artist and Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreography Academy, Tarana Muradova, in collaboration with the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style), headed by Olga Krasnyanskaya.

The dance celebration evenings will be held at JW Marriott Absheron Baku.

Speaking with Trend Life, Ilham Osmanov, co-founder of AzDC, chairman of the Argentine Tango Committee, international dance competition laureate, tango DJ, teacher, tanguero, and director of the IN-Tango School, emphasized the importance of hosting the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025.

"Azerbaijan is increasingly and more brightly asserting itself on the international stage — whether in the fields of art, sports, or cultural initiatives. Every time we proudly represent our country, achieve success, and strengthen its reputation in the world.

The Azerbaijan Dance Festival is an event of international significance, where tradition meets innovation, and art meets inspiration. What makes the festival truly meaningful is its global scope and mission. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, a bridge between nations, where dance becomes a universal language of friendship. It’s a space where new energy is born, talents are discovered, and connections between people and countries grow stronger. Projects like this enrich our cultural landscape, open new horizons for talents, and allow the world to discover Azerbaijan — a country where history and modernity exist in harmony," said Ilham Osmanov.

He noted that a special highlight of this year's program is the Argentine tango competition in the Pro-Am format (Professional–Amateur). This unique format allows an experienced professional to take the stage with an amateur, opening the doors to the world of high art and giving the amateur a taste of the real stage experience.

"Argentine tango is more than just a dance. It's a language of emotions, a story of passion and tenderness, a dialogue of hearts told through movement. Participating in such a competition is always an encounter with something alive, sincere, and deeply inspiring.

"I am confident that the Azerbaijan Dance Festival will be a source of fresh ideas, unforgettable impressions, and meaningful friendships. Let it strengthen Azerbaijan's image as a country where the traditions of the future are born, where inspiration and art go hand in hand. We can confidently say that such projects place Azerbaijan among the cultural centers where tradition and modernity meet in harmony. Our festivals prove that art has the power to unite people, regardless of language, age, or nationality," added Ilham Osmanov.

The festival will also be held as part of the official celebration of the anniversary of renowned choreographer and dancer Tarana Muradova, in whose honor a special gala evening titled Night of the Dancing Diamonds will be organized. The gala will feature a performance of contemporary ballroom choreography with elements of national dance, revealing the magic of cultural and stylistic fusion, choreographed by Tarana Muradova and world and European champion dancer and choreographer Denis Tagintsev.

AZDF 2025 is more than just a festival, it is a space for inspiration, dialogue, and unity, where dance becomes a bridge between nations.

Don't miss the biggest dance event of the year — in the heart of the Caucasus!

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.