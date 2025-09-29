Documents reveal civilian attacks during April 2016 Battles at Baku court

29 September 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The criminal trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continued on September 29 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

During the session, documents detailing various episodes of violence against civilians were announced. One document covered incidents from April 2 to 28, 2016, when Armenian armed forces reportedly committed numerous criminal acts in the Agdam, Tartar, Goranboy, Fuzuli, and Agjabedi regions. These included attacks on civilian populations, educational and medical institutions, and private property using large-caliber small arms, mortars, grenades, and artillery, often without military necessity. Photographs from the scenes of these incidents were also presented in court.

Further documents examined included the shelling of the village of Eskipara in the Tartar region with 122-millimeter P-4 artillery shells containing white phosphorus, the killings of Chingiz Salman oglu Gurbanov (posthumously awarded the title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan”) and Huseyn Zakir oglu Akbarli, as well as crimes committed in economic and other areas of the occupied territories.

The trial involves Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes including preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.