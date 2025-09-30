Int'l Barbecue Festival to be held for first time in Shamakhi

30 September 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shamakhi, which has recently become a venue for several memorable events and festivals, will now host the International Barbecue Festival for the first time, Azernews reports.

The festival will take place on October 4–5 in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi, marking the first-ever International Barbecue Festival held in Azerbaijan.

The event is being organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens Complex, Abqora restaurant, and international culinary judge Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David).

The festival will welcome prominent figures from the global culinary world, including Willem Vink, President of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA); Christopher Sandford, Chief Judge of the WBQA; Thomas Gugler, former President of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS) and personal chef to the King of Saudi Arabia. Renowned chefs from around the world—presidents of various national culinary associations, Michelin-starred chefs, and culinary judges—will also take part.

The main goal of this international event, which will feature spectacular barbecue showcases, is to promote cultural exchange and highlight Azerbaijan's hospitality, cuisine, and cultural values on a global stage.

In specially designated zones, professional chefs representing both Azerbaijan and other countries will demonstrate diverse flavors and cooking techniques, sharing their culinary skills with attendees.

One of the highlights of the event will be a competition among journalists and bloggers.

Teams that stand out in taste, cooking quality, and presentation will compete for certificates, medals, and the grand prize presented by the festival's partners.

Those who wish to attend the festival can register via the website iTicket.az.