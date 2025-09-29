National table tennis team seals success with nine medals at CIS Games [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes have once again demonstrated their high level of skill and fighting spirit at the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

These prestigious competitions brought together the strongest representatives from 13 countries, and in this intense sporting rivalry, the national team of Azerbaijan made a strong and dignified showing.

Particularly noteworthy was the performance of the national table tennis team, which confidently advanced through the tournament and made a significant contribution to the country's overall medal tally.

Azerbaijan's table tennis players have demonstrated a strong drive to win. Adil Ahmadzade and Marziyya Nurmatova stood out especially, making it to the finals of the individual competitions after overcoming strong opponents from various countries.

In the tense final matches, they faced Russian players Evgeny Vasykov and Zlata Terekova. Despite losing in the decisive games, both Azerbaijani athletes delivered commendable performances, earning silver medals and gaining well-deserved admiration from fans.

Overall, the Azerbaijani table tennis team concluded the Games with nine medals: six silver and three bronze.

Azerbaijan is proudly hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025.

Bringing together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, this multi-sport competition aims to strengthen friendship, foster cooperation, and showcase athletic excellence.

For the first time ever, the CIS Games will be spread across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city is hosting competitions in different sports, with Ganja, known as CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

The Games feature 23 sports contested at 12 venues, offering a broad and inclusive program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries have confirmed their participation. The event's mascots, Babir and Leyla, are also sparking enthusiasm among young fans.