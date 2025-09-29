First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on passing of Honored Artist Jabir Imanov [PHOTO]

29 September 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

"Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jabir Imanov – a bright, sincere, and exceptionally talented person. Our entire family grieves and extends our condolences to his relatives and loved ones. May Allah grant peace to his soul," the post reads.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account regarding the passing of Honored Artist Jabir Imanov, Azernews reports.

