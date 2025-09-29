Azernews.Az

Monday September 29 2025

Equity gains signal confidence as Azerbaijan’s banks strengthen capital base

29 September 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s banking sector demonstrated a striking trajectory of growth, underscoring both the resilience of the country’s financial system and the broader economic stability of the nation. The total assets of banks operating in Azerbaijan reached AZN 55.67 billion ($32.8 billion), marking an increase of AZN 6.1 billion ($3.6 billion), or 12.3%, compared to the same period last year. This robust expansion is noteworthy not only for its scale but also for its balanced nature. While total bank assets climbed significantly, total liabilities rose in tandem, reaching...

