Azerbaijan approves Memorandum of Understanding on tourism co-op with Cambodia - decree

30 September 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

"Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia" has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia", signed in Phnom Penh on July 21, 2025, has been approved.

Subsequent to the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding delineated in the initial segment of this decree, it is incumbent upon the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan to facilitate the execution of its stipulations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shall be required to formally communicate to the Government of Cambodia that all requisite internal protocols for the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding have been duly finalized.