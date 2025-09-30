Azerbaijani swimmers win another medal at CIS Games [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Swimming competitions continue at the Ganja Sports Palace as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani swimmers Ogtay Huseynov, Yegor Maynitskiy, Farhad Shirmammadli, and Suleyman Ismayilzade won the bronze medal in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay.

Athletes from Russia took the gold medal, while swimmers from Kazakhstan earned the silver.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.