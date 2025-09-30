ANAS to be represented at Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has held a meeting to discuss key strategic initiatives, Azernews reports.

One of the main topics on the agenda was the Academy's participation in the upcoming 11th Baku International Book Fair.

In his speech, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli, stated that the 11th Baku International Book Fair.

Academician Isa Habibbayli emphasized that the relevance of the theme "Technohuman: Yesterday's Legend, Today's Reality" stems from the need to thoroughly analyze, on scientific and philosophical grounds, the changing position and functional role of humans in society against the backdrop of rapidly developing technologies, as well as the influence of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on human activity.

He also spoke about the recent reforms carried out by ANAS in line with state policy in the field of artificial intelligence and particularly highlighted comprehensive measures aimed at applying AI technologies in the humanities and social sciences.

Touching on the importance of ANAS's high-level participation in the 11th Baku International Book Fair, academician Isa Habibbayli noted that this would not only support the state's science and technology development strategy but also serve as an important platform to showcase ANAS's modernized scientific priorities.

He gave instructions to ensure the active participation of all ANAS scientific institutions and organizations in the fair and to present the latest scientific publications to the public.

Following this, Sabuhi Gahramanov, Director of the ANAS Elm Publishing House and PhD in Philology, provided information on the preparations for the fair.

He noted that ANAS publications would be presented in two segments: on October 1, under the theme "At the Academy: Bibliographic Publications and Serial Academic Editions," and on October 4, under the theme "The Academy's Zangazur-name: From Folklore Collections to Academic Research."

He added that preparations have been finalized and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure ANAS's participation at a high level.

Taking all of the above into account, a relevant Commission has been established to ensure ANAS’s participation in the fair and to organize the necessary events and discussions within the framework of the book fair.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 11th Baku International Book Fair will be held from October 1 to 7 at the Baku Expo Center.

This year's fair, themed "Technoman: yesterday's legend, today's event", will create opportunities for broad discussions on the impact of technology on human life in the scientific and cultural context of the modern era.

The fair will feature participation from 41 foreign organizations from 18 countries and more than 100 local publishing, printing, and book-related institutions.

Throughout the fair, a variety of events will be organized, including masterclasses for children and adults, book presentations on inclusion and other relevant topics, book signings, conferences, symposiums, contests, reading and music hours, and collaboration platforms for stakeholders in the book industry.

More than 250 events in various formats are planned over the course of the fair.

Prominent writers and scholars from countries such as Turkiye, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Qatar, and others will also take part.

Special shuttle buses will be available for visitors from the "Elmlər Akademiyası," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro stations to the Baku Expo Center. Admission to the fair is free of charge.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 to 20:00.