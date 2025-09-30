Azerbaijan welcomes comprehensive plan for Gaza resolution proposed by Trump

30 September 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

We welcome the announcement of Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict proposed by the U.S. President Donald J. Trump. A sustainable and just peace requires sincere commitment, mutual trust, and respect for international law. The exchange of prisoners and hostages, and…

Baku views the initiative as an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has welcomed the announcement of the Comprehensive Plan for the Resolution of the Gaza Conflict, recently put forward by US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

