Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 30 2025

Azerbaijan welcomes comprehensive plan for Gaza resolution proposed by Trump

30 September 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan welcomes comprehensive plan for Gaza resolution proposed by Trump
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has welcomed the announcement of the Comprehensive Plan for the Resolution of the Gaza Conflict, recently put forward by US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Baku views the initiative as an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region.

The post reads:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more