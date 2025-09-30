Global energy overhaul needed to limit warming to 1.5°C by 2030, says Minister

30 September 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

A large-scale transformation of the global energy system is essential if the world is to keep global warming within the 1.5°C target by 2030, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov during the Baku Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Shahbazov outlined the scale of change required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“To stay on track with the Paris Agreement, the world must increase its renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, expand energy storage to 1,500 gigawatts, build or upgrade 25 million kilometers of power grids, and develop new energy corridors connecting generation and consumption centers,” the minister stated.

He noted that while 582 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity - referred to as "green power" - was added globally in the past year alone, this is not enough to meet the required pace of change.

“According to IRENA, a 16.6% annual growth rate in renewable capacity is needed to achieve these targets,” Shahbazov emphasized.

The minister also pointed out that a sustainable energy transition cannot succeed without significant investment in modern grids, storage systems, and efficient transmission infrastructure.

“Advancing clean energy requires more than just increasing capacity - it demands smarter, more resilient systems to store and transmit energy reliably,” he said.

The Baku Climate Action Week brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and climate experts to discuss concrete steps toward achieving global climate and energy goals. Azerbaijan is set to host the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), further positioning itself as a key player in the global energy and climate dialogue.