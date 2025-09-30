Sangachal Terminal to benefit from major renewable energy injection

30 September 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

SOCAR Green plans to allocate more than 500 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity under a 240 MW innovative renewable energy project aimed at decarbonizing the Sangachal oil and gas terminal.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Elchin Tarquliyev, solar and wind energy expert at SOCAR Green, during his speech at Baku Climate Action Week 2025.

Tarquliyev explained that the company will feed electricity into the national grid and then draw it from another part of the country specifically to support carbon reduction at the Sangachal terminal. “This is a 240 MW project, and over 500 million kWh of electricity will be allocated for the terminal’s decarbonization efforts,” he noted.

He also highlighted SOCAR Green’s focus on developing small- and medium-scale renewable energy projects, primarily targeting the business sector, including SOCAR itself. These projects are designed to help companies reduce both emissions and electricity costs, with power sold slightly below national tariffs. While the company’s primary focus remains on solar and wind energy, it is also actively exploring the potential of geothermal and biogas resources, which are currently in the assessment phase.