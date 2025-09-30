Germany, France, Poland warn Russia against air intrusions
The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland – Johann Wadephul, Jean-Noel Barrot, and Radoslaw Sikorski – called on Russia on Monday to cease its violations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) members' airspace, Azernews reports.
Speaking at a meeting with Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrii Sybiha amid their joint appearance at the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul pressed for closer defense cooperation between European countries. He also insisted that "no member state will be left alone with this threat."
Previously, at the same event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that his country, Poland, and their allies create a joint defense shield against Russian air threats.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!