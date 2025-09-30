Pashinyan credits Trump for role in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace at PACE session

30 September 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump’s involvement in advancing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Pashinyan noted that while both countries had already taken steps toward reconciliation before August 8, the current outcome would have been impossible without Trump’s engagement.

“We adopted a declaration at the White House in Washington, which marked the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Trump signed the declaration as a witness,” he said.

Pashinyan described the establishment of peace as a historic achievement, crediting not only the Armenian government and people but also the Azerbaijani government and citizens.

“Peace isn’t a vacation or leisure; peace is everyday work. Peace requires daily care, like a newborn. Our newborn peace is already 1 month and 22 days old, and we must care for it with admiration, love, and nurture it so it can grow, mature, strengthen, and help our region flourish,” Pashinyan added.

He also stressed the importance of determining the fate of missing persons and addressing the issue of individuals deprived of liberty as a result of the long-standing conflict.