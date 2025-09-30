Literary-musical gathering dedicated to Natavan's creativity held in Paris [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

A literary-musical gathering dedicated to the creativity of the prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan has taken place at the Cultural Centre of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, Azernews reports.

Representatives of French literature and intellectual circles, poets and writers, as well as journalists, attended the literary gathering.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, delivered a speech at the event, discussing Khurshidbanu Natavan, the famous 19th-century Azerbaijani poetess and daughter of the last ruler of the Garabagh Khanate. She spoke about Natavan's rich creative work, her contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature and art, as well as her charitable activities. The Ambassador provided the participants with insights into the life and legacy of this prominent female figure of her time.

At the gathering, French representatives, including Alain Tremolye, a graduate of the Marseille Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and a classical vocal performer, Fatima Chbiban, the president of the "Rives Méditerranéenes" cultural organization and author of six poetry collections, and Sitara Guliyeva, a literature theory student currently studying at the University of Strasbourg in the field of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean studies and a translator of literary works, spoke about Natavan's literary contributions. They also recited her ghazals in both Azerbaijani and French.

The presentation of the ghazals was accompanied by Azerbaijani national music and mugham. The performance featured Elchin Naghiyev, the head of the Instrumental Performance Department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, playing the tar, and Elshan Mansurov, an associate professor at the Faculty of Arts at Garabagh University, a People’s Artist and master of the kamancha.

The harmonious blend of mugham and the poetic depth of the ghazals not only showcased the richness of Azerbaijani culture but also touched the hearts of the listeners.

At the end of the event, the participants of the Natavan poetry gathering took a commemorative photo in front of the statue of the prominent poetess located in the garden of the Cultural Center.