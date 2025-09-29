China launches 2 Earth-observation satellites

29 September 2025 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On September 29 at 11:00 AM Beijing time, China successfully launched two Shiyan-30 satellites into orbit to conduct tests related to Earth observation technologies. The launch took place from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, using a Long March 2D (Changzheng-2D or CZ-2D) rocket, Azernews reports.

This marks the 598th mission in the Long March launch vehicle family and the 100th flight of the CZ-2D, making it a notable milestone in China’s expanding space capabilities. In 2025 alone, this was the 6th launch of the CZ-2D rocket.

The CZ-2D is a two-stage liquid-fueled launch vehicle, measuring 40.7 meters in length with a payload fairing diameter of 3.35 meters. It is capable of delivering up to 3.5 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO), and up to 1.3 metric tons to a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) at an altitude of approximately 700 kilometers.

The Shiyan (meaning "experiment" in Chinese) satellite series is used primarily for testing new technologies, including remote sensing, communications, and navigation systems. These missions often serve dual purposes, advancing both civilian and defense-related capabilities.

Xichang launch site is strategically located in mountainous terrain, which offers advantages for launching into high-inclination orbits like SSO. It has been one of China’s most active launch centers since the 1980s.

This successful mission highlights China’s continued progress in space exploration and satellite technology, reinforcing its ambitions to become a global leader in space innovation.