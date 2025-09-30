Conference in Kiev highlights Azerbaijan’s role in Ukraine’s energy security and green transition [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A conference dedicated to Azerbaijan’s contribution to Ukraine’s energy security and the joint development of renewable energy projects between the two countries was held in Kiev, Azernews reports.

The event, hosted at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, focused on shaping the future of bilateral energy cooperation. Organized by the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Energy Association, the conference discussed the integration of renewable sources such as solar, wind, and small hydropower, the use of modern energy storage technologies, and new avenues for scientific, technical, and investment collaboration.

Among the speakers were Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy Nikolay Kolesnik, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuri Gusev, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kiev Rovshan Huseynzade, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Sergey Nagornyak, and co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Energy Association Pyotr Romanov and Shahin Yusifov. They praised the progress made in bilateral cooperation, while underscoring Azerbaijan’s vital support in helping Ukraine restore energy facilities damaged during wartime strikes.

It was noted that both countries share a common interest in strengthening regional energy security and advancing green energy initiatives. During discussions, particular attention was given to Azerbaijan’s planned supply of natural gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route through Bulgaria and Romania starting in July 2025 — an important step in diversifying Ukraine’s energy imports.

At the close of the event, participants adopted a resolution that will serve as a roadmap for future joint projects.