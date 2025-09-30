Azercell congratulates top-performing female IT students [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator continues to empower young women in the IT and ICT

Azercell Telecom continues its commitment to support the professional development of young women in the IT and ICT fields. As part of the “Uğur qızlarımızındır” (“Success for Girls”) initiative, launched last year, a special meeting was held with female students who achieved the highest entrance scores in Computer Science and Information Security programs.

Congratulating the students, Azercell’s Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer, Shirin Aliyeva, said: “The achievements of young women in IT are both their personal success and valuable contribution to the country’s digital future. At Azercell, we remain committed to creating new opportunities to help them advance further on this path and fully realize their potential.”

Director of the Corporate and Marketing Communications Department at Azercell, Sona Abbasova, highlighted the company’s corporate responsibility strategy, particularly its focus on women’s empowerment and development: “Supporting education, as well as the continuous enhancement of knowledge and skills, are among Azercell’s key priorities. We strongly believe that such initiatives help to unlock the potential of young people and foster their growth in the IT field.”

Azercell’s Talent Management & Business Partnering section manager, Vusala Hasanova, in turn underlined that the company remains committed to maintaining strong connections with students, providing them with new opportunities, guidance, and continuous support for their future professional development.

The students were presented with special gifts along with a complimentary one-year subscription to the “Digimax 10GB” tariff package.

Azercell has consistently been supporting youth development through scholarship programs, internship opportunities, and a wide range of social initiatives, contributing to the formation of highly qualified professionals.

The company congratulates all students admitted to higher education institutions this year and wishes them continued success!

The list of students was provided by the State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the results of the academic program selection process.