YouTube to compensate for freezing US president’s account

30 September 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

YouTube, owned by Google, has agreed to pay U.S. President Donald Trump $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit related to the suspension of his account following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. While Trump’s YouTube channel was not permanently deleted, he was banned from uploading new videos. His full access was only restored in 2023, Azernews reports.

With this settlement, Google becomes the last of the three major tech companies to resolve lawsuits filed by Trump in July 2021. At the time, he accused YouTube, Facebook (Meta), and Twitter (now X), along with their CEOs, of illegally censoring conservative voices and violating his right to free speech.

Earlier this year, Meta agreed to pay approximately $25 million in January, and X paid around $10 million in February to settle similar cases brought by Trump.

According to Trump's legal team, the lawsuits weren’t just about restoring his accounts but about highlighting what he called the "danger Big Tech poses to free expression." Interestingly, even after regaining access to these platforms, Trump has largely favored using his own social media network, Truth Social, which he launched in 2022 to promote what he calls an “uncensored alternative.”

These settlements suggest that the tech giants preferred to resolve the matter quietly rather than risk prolonged legal battles with significant political and reputational stakes.