CBA data shows inbound transfers remain triple outbound despite decline

30 September 2025 20:04 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
During the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijani banks received 1.1538 billion manats through fast money transfer systems, while outbound transfers amounted to 319.1 million manats, Azernews reports, citing data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

