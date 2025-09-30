Baku builds on energy legacy to lead in renewables and transit

30 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As competition among the world’s economic powers intensifies, Azerbaijan is stepping up with new initiatives to adapt to the requirements of an emerging multipolar order. To safeguard its position, official Baku is pursuing cooperation with all centers of power on the basis of mutual respect and equal rights, while also working to shape a new economic model that reduces the risks created by global uncertainty.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!