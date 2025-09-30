Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Baku continues with testimonies of victims and their families [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on September 30, Azernews reports.

The open hearing was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, and reserve judge Gunel Samedova. The defendant was provided with interpretation into Russian, his native language, and was represented by a lawyer of his choosing.

At the outset, Judge Agayev introduced the court panel, state prosecutors, interpreters, and others involved in the proceedings to the victims and their legal successors appearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The court noted that interpreter Islam Agakerimov, who had previously participated in the preparatory hearings, had notified the court that he was unable to attend due to health reasons. Earlier, Vardanyan himself had requested Agakerimov’s participation, and the court had issued him a summons.

Defense attorney Avraam Berman requested access to the court session protocols and the provision of additional copies of decisions on defense motions. Judge Agayev replied that the defense would be granted access to the protocols and asked that they specify which rulings they sought copies of.

The hearing then continued with testimonies from victims and their legal successors.

Camal Heydarov, legal successor of victim Shair Heydarov, testified that his son was killed in Lachin as a result of enemy fire.

Sevinc Jalilova, mother of victim Devid Jalilov, stated that her son was killed in Aghdara due to fire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Javanshir Zulfuqarov testified that his son was killed by enemy fire.

Farid Aliyev, son of victim Tofiq Aliyev, said his father was killed by sniper fire in Khankendi from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian units.

Answering questions from Prosecutor Nasir Bayramov, Shirzad Samedov, brother of victim Siraj Abishov, stated that his brother was killed when an anti-tank mine exploded in the village of Susuzlug, Kalbajar. “My brother was an AzTV cameraman. Alongside him, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and Arif Aliyev, deputy head of the Susuzlug village administrative unit, were also killed. Four others were injured,” he said.

Victim Elkin Mirzayev testified that he sustained shrapnel wounds in Khojaly from enemy fire.

Victim Rauf Huseynov said he was wounded when an enemy mortar shell exploded, killing several people nearby.

Victim Orkhan Baladov stated that he and several others were injured when their car was struck by a rocket in the village of Janyatag, Aghdara district.

Victim Eltun Mammadov said he was injured by enemy fire in Dashalti, Shusha.

Victim Mukhtar Aliyev testified that he was shot in the leg in Gulabli village, Aghdam, by enemy fire, in which another person was killed.

Victim Nazir Jalilov reported that he was wounded when his car came under enemy fire in Shusha district.

Victim Parvin Babayev said he was injured by artillery fire in Shusha.

Victims Emil Aliyev, Farhad Rzayev, and Ayyub Mammadov testified that they were wounded by enemy fire in the Kalbajar direction.

Answering Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev’s questions, Vidadi Mammadov said he was wounded during mine clearance work in Lachin when the enemy opened fire.

Victim Raqif Aliyev stated that his car was hit by a rocket in Janyatag, Aghdara district, injuring him and several others and killing some people.

Victim Asgar Guliyev testified that he sustained injuries to his leg from enemy fire near Shusha, where several others were killed or wounded.

Other victims — Anar Aziz-zade, Aydin Verdiyev, Yunis Ismayilov, Valeh Mammadov, Ali Maharramov, Jeyhun Hasan-zade, Nicat Teymurov, Eltekin Hasanov, Yahya Guliyev, Arif Abbasov, Vusal Huseynov, Ali Alakbarov, Zaur Mammadov, Vasif Osmanov, Mehti Mursalov, and Alizamin Ismayilov — testified that they were wounded across different Azerbaijani regions due to provocations, gunfire, and mines planted by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Medical forensic reports on the victims were also announced during the session.

The next hearing was scheduled for October 7.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including: planning and waging aggressive war (Articles 100.1, 100.2), deportation and forced displacement (107), persecution (109), enforced disappearance (110), unlawful imprisonment (112), torture (113), mercenarism (114.1), violations of the laws and customs of war (115.2, 116 series), premeditated murder and attempted murder (120.2, 29.120.2), illegal entrepreneurship (192.3.1), terrorism (214.2, 214-1), creating a criminal organization (218.1, 218.2), illegal possession of weapons and explosives (228.3), acts endangering aviation safety (270-1), violent seizure of power (278.1), forming unlawful armed groups (279), and illegal border crossing (318.2).