Azerbaijan reshapes its export future with green energy

1 October 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan plans to export approximately 4 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2040 through a phased implementation strategy. Given the intermittent nature of renewables such as solar and wind, maintaining full operational capacity across the grid will require installing nearly three times that amount in generation capacity. This insight was shared by Elchin Tarquliyev, a solar and wind energy expert at SOCAR Green, during his remarks at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

