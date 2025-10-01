Genesis wraps up worldwide testing for GV60 Magma before official launch

1 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed a comprehensive series of domestic and international performance tests for the GV60 Magma, the automaker’s upcoming first high-performance electric vehicle (EV), Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Testing began early this year in Sweden, where Genesis rigorously evaluated the GV60 Magma’s acceleration and chassis control under extreme winter conditions. Additional trials took place in California, USA, focusing on heat resistance, cooling efficiency, and power output in high-temperature environments.

In New Zealand, the vehicle was put through its paces in heavy snowfall to verify braking performance, cornering agility, and overall driving stability on slippery roads.

Most recently, last week in South Korea, Genesis conducted final tuning tests on highways, mountainous terrain, urban traffic, and at the renowned Inje Speedium racing circuit in Gangwon Province to refine high-speed handling and ride comfort.

A Genesis spokesperson stated, “The GV60 Magma will deliver a unique driving experience that embodies Genesis' vision for the future of high-performance luxury—combining cutting-edge electric technology with sophisticated design and exhilarating performance.”

This global testing campaign underscores Genesis’ commitment to blending luxury and performance in its electric future, aiming to compete with established high-performance EVs while setting new standards for driving dynamics and comfort.