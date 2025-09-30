Sweden moves to penalize illegal IPTV use

30 September 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

State investigator Eva Bergqvist has submitted a new proposal that would make the use of illegal IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) services punishable by law for private individuals in Sweden. According to Bergqvist, as many as 15% of Swedish households currently access such services, which she describes as a serious and growing problem, Azernews reports.

The proposed legislation includes fines for end users and stricter penalties for those who provide or distribute illegal IPTV content. Authorities such as the police, public prosecutors, the Tax Agency, and the Swedish Patent and Registration Office are expected to ramp up their efforts in combating the issue.

The report also outlines technical and regulatory measures, including the possibility of blocking illegal streams at the IP level and restricting advertisements and payment services connected to such platforms. Similar approaches have already been implemented in several other European countries, such as the UK, Italy, and Germany.

Bergqvist stressed that illegal IPTV poses not only an economic risk to Sweden’s entertainment industry but also a potential national security threat. “One can only imagine news broadcasts manipulated with artificial intelligence—this isn't just about pirated movies anymore,” she warned.

Sweden's Minister of Culture, Parisa Liljestrand, expressed strong support for the initiative, stating that the government intends to act swiftly. “We take this issue seriously and will move forward with the legislative process without delay,” she said.

The popularity of illegal IPTV services has surged across Europe in recent years, largely due to the high cost of legal subscriptions and the growing demand for on-demand content. However, authorities are increasingly concerned that many of these services are linked to organized crime networks, money laundering, and even malware distribution. As governments begin to crack down, users may soon face real consequences for streaming pirated content from the comfort of their homes.