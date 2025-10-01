China’s factories and service industries pick up in September

1 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China’s General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 in September, while the Services PMI reached 52.9, according to fresh data released Tuesday by RatingDog. Both figures remain above the 50-point mark, signaling continued expansion across key areas of the Chinese economy, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Commenting on the manufacturing data, Yao Yu, founder of RatingDog, said the latest reading “indicates a sustained improvement in manufacturing conditions.” He also highlighted a notable milestone: “New export orders returned to growth for the first time since March 2025,” suggesting a gradual rebound in external demand.

The services sector also remained resilient, although growth slightly moderated compared to August. “It’s encouraging to see that demand for services stayed solid in September,” Yao added. “New export business expanded for the third consecutive month, with survey feedback pointing to a continued recovery in the tourism sector as a key driver.”

This uptick in economic indicators comes amid growing optimism around China’s post-pandemic recovery efforts, supported by targeted policy stimulus and improving global trade sentiment. Analysts suggest that sustained momentum in both manufacturing and services could help China stay on track with its annual growth targets, despite broader global headwinds.