Investigation into AZAL plane crash continues – Prosecutor General

1 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft in Kazakhstan remains ongoing, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, as he told the press.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is cooperating with both Russia and Kazakhstan in the inquiry. “We hope this investigation will also reach a logical conclusion,” he said.

On December 25, 2025, an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer E190AR aircraft tragically crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, while en route from Baku to Grozny. The plane carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The accident claimed 38 lives, including the captain, co-pilot, senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers, while 29 passengers survived. Despite the loss of life, the professionalism and courage of the crew enabled the plane to make an emergency landing, saving the lives of passengers.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible external attack, with speculation surrounding a Russian-made Pantsir-S1 system. The aircraft reportedly issued a distress signal before descending sharply and exploding upon impact.