Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

1 October 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella visited Martyrs' Alley on October 1, Azernews reports.

The President paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan's heroic sons who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

