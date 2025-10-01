Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

1 October 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The President paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan's heroic sons who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella visited Martyrs' Alley on October 1, Azernews reports.

