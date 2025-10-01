Agriculture one of most vulnerable sectors to climate change, Mukhtar Babayev says

1 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Agriculture is among the sectors most severely impacted by climate change. That’s why, alongside water, transport, and urban development, it stands as a central focus of today’s discussions. These sectors are essential pillars for Azerbaijani society and the national economy, and ensuring their sustainability while reducing their environmental footprint is critical.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, during the opening session of Day 3 of Baku Climate Action Week.

Babayev noted that this morning’s session is dedicated to agriculture and food security, both of which were listed as key priorities in the COP29 Presidency’s Action Agenda last year.

“As the host country, we are committed to sharing our experience and further strengthening efforts in this direction,” Babayev said. “Severe water scarcity continues to affect our agricultural communities. That is why we introduced the ‘Water for Climate Declaration’ as part of the COP29 Presidential Initiatives. More than 60 countries have already committed to strengthening partnerships, advancing research, and raising the profile of water-related climate issues.”

He also highlighted the establishment of the Baku Water and Climate Dialogue, an initiative aimed at enhancing international cooperation, improving climate governance, and promoting joint management of trans-boundary water basins.

“Just as rivers do not recognize borders, our responsibility for water must also transcend them,” Babayev stressed. “Unfortunately, the sharp decline in water availability observed in our region has become one of today’s most pressing environmental challenges. This is driven not only by climate change, but also by mounting pressures on fragile ecosystems. If we fail to act in time, the consequences could be catastrophic.”

Babayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to closely collaborate with the United Nations in this area. He also acknowledged the existence of multiple programs supporting agriculture and rural communities but noted the real challenge lies in ensuring farmers can access these opportunities.

“That’s why, within the COP29 framework, we officially launched the ‘Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers’ - a platform aimed at enhancing farmers’ resilience to climate change by expanding access to support mechanisms,” he said. “This initiative will help farmers more easily reach the resources they need, while also helping policymakers identify and address funding gaps.”

In conclusion, Babayev emphasized the importance of turning international climate commitments into meaningful action at the national level:

“Dear friends and colleagues, today we are presented with new opportunities to translate international agreements within the COP process into real results at home. I look forward to discussing with you how we can make this happen more effectively.”