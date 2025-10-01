Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits South Africa for G20 Speakers’ Summit [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, has departed for a working visit to Cape Town, South Africa, on September 30, Azernews reports.

The delegation was welcomed at Cape Town International Airport by the Chairman of the Public Oversight Committee of the Parliament of South Africa, Cedric Thomas Frolik, the Chargé d’Affaires of Azerbaijan in South Africa, Huseyn Rahimli, and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will take part in the 11th Summit of the Speakers of Parliaments of the "Big Twenty" (P20). She is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and hold bilateral meetings with the heads of participating parliamentary delegations.